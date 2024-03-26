Facts

11:21 26.03.2024

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

2 min read
AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the ship Konstantin Olshansky, previously owned by the Ukrainian Navy and captured by the Russians in 2014, the damage to the vessel is being clarified, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A truly detective story unfolded with the large landing ship Konstantin Olshansky. Let me remind you, this is a ship that belonged to Ukraine and was captured by the Russian occupiers in 2014," Pletenchuk said on the Freeform TV channel on Tuesday.

"For nine years it stood in Sevastopol Bay, it was disassembled for spare parts … And in the 10th year, they realized that they were running out of large landing ships ... and it was decided to restore it. During the year, it was restored, but the purpose of these works was to commit forgery and report to the management that they had restored one of their previously damaged large landing ships – Minsk or Olenegorsk Miner, because their nature of damage is such that their restoration is in great doubt, and this ship was planned to be used against the Ukrainian forces. Therefore, it was decided to hit this ship with the Neptune. The defeat was inflicted. The damage is being clarified," Pletenchuk said.

Tags: #ship #armed_forces #olshansky

