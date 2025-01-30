One enemy ship, which is not a missile carrier, was detected in the Black Sea as of 6:00 on Thursday, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, but six enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, three vessels passed through the occupied Kerch Strait into the Black Sea, which continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; three vessels entered the Sea of Azov, one of which sailed from the Bosphorus Strait.