17:28 25.03.2024

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AFU Navy doesn't rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

During the strike on Sevastopol on March 23, another Russian ship, the Ivan Khurs, could have been damaged, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I have just confirmed this morning that both ships [Yamal and Azov] are damaged. Now there is also a question of damage to the Ivan Khurs. This information is being verified. Regarding the nature of the damage, again, we need to wait until information is collected," Pletenchuk said on the air of Svoboda. Morning.

He added that as soon as all the information from reliable sources is collected, then "we will be able to operate on it as a fact." As the spokesperson noted, the Ivan Khurs is not a combat unit, but part of the auxiliary fleet of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

"As of now, we can confirm that both large landing ships have been damaged. Their character is being established. One of them immediately went for repairs," the spokesperson added.

Pletenchuk noted that of the 13 ships of the Russian Federation, three remain in service before the start of a full-scale invasion.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine (GUR) reported that Ukrainian forces hit a large Russian landing ship Yamal in Sevastopol on March 23. According to the estimates of the country's military intelligence, the nature of the damage to the Yamal is critical: a hole in the upper deck caused a roll to starboard.

"The occupiers are continuously pumping water from the stricken ship, which participated in the annexation of Crimea, and was under repair from 2017 to 2023," the GUR noted.

