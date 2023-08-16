Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk states that there is no question of her transfer to the Ministry of Defense.

"Some of my ‘fans’ were very concerned about the next rumors about me in the context of possible reshuffles in the Ministry of Defense … There is no question of my transfer to the Ministry of Defense. I am working where I am," Vereschuk wrote on the Telegram channel.