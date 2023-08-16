Facts

13:20 16.08.2023

Russians inflict 100 strikes in Zaporizhia region over day – administration

1 min read
Russians inflict 100 strikes in Zaporizhia region over day – administration

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have inflicted 100 strikes on 26 settlements of Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said.

"Some 84 artillery attacks were recorded on the territory of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Levadne, Novoandriyivka, Temyrivka, Kamianske, Piatykhatki, Plavni and other villages in the line of fire," Malashko said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the Russians launched five airstrikes on Tavriyske and Orikhove, and also fired at Novodarivka and Bilohiria with MLRS. Four UAVs attacked Zaliznyche, Malynivka, Novoivanivka and Zatyshia. Five missile strikes hit Tavriyske.

"There were 48 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, warehouses and infrastructure facilities. No casualties," Malashko said.

Tags: #zaporizhia #attacks

MORE ABOUT

09:31 16.08.2023
Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

15:59 15.08.2023
URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

14:48 11.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

12:48 11.08.2023
Number of injured as result of missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to 19 people

Number of injured as result of missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to 19 people

09:14 11.08.2023
Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

20:39 10.08.2023
All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

20:29 10.08.2023
Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

20:12 10.08.2023
One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

20:07 10.08.2023
Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

19:51 10.08.2023
Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

AD

HOT NEWS

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

LATEST

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

AD
AD
AD
AD