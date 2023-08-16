Russians inflict 100 strikes in Zaporizhia region over day – administration

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have inflicted 100 strikes on 26 settlements of Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said.

"Some 84 artillery attacks were recorded on the territory of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Levadne, Novoandriyivka, Temyrivka, Kamianske, Piatykhatki, Plavni and other villages in the line of fire," Malashko said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the Russians launched five airstrikes on Tavriyske and Orikhove, and also fired at Novodarivka and Bilohiria with MLRS. Four UAVs attacked Zaliznyche, Malynivka, Novoivanivka and Zatyshia. Five missile strikes hit Tavriyske.

"There were 48 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, warehouses and infrastructure facilities. No casualties," Malashko said.