12:04 16.08.2023

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, announced an attack by a Russian drone on the territory of the Reni Commercial Sea Port state enterprise (Odesa region).

"The territory of the state enterprise Reni Sea Port. As a result of a Russian UAV hitting two hangar-type metal warehouses, two tractors caught fire, a meal fire was discovered in a nearby warehouse on an area of 10 square meters," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"There are no dead or injured. The terrorists continue to fight with food," Yermak added.

