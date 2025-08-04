Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 04.08.2025

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

2 min read
HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for former head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, in a case of corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"The court partially agreed with the position of the SAPO prosecutor and applied a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 10 million," the SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The HACC also determined a number of procedural obligations for Haidai, in particular, not to leave Uzhgorod without permission, surrender his passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

The issue of appealing the decision is being resolved.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, during the hearing of the case, in addition to mentions of Haidai's ties with Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, agreements were made on the distribution of funds and the involvement of familiar forensic experts to resolve potential problems.

Earlier, the HACC took into custody another person involved in this case – MP from the Servant of the People Oleksiy Kuznetsov. The court also chose a preventive measure for Zaporizhia businessman Vladyslav Marchenko, whose company produces drones.

Earlier, it was reported that the NABU and the SAPO stated that they had uncovered a corruption scheme in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. This concerns funds that local governments allocated to the needs of the Defense Forces in 2024-2025.

On Monday, the HACC also took into custody the owner of a drone manufacturing company, Vladyslav Marchenko, with a bail of UAH 15 million.

Tags: #drones #corruption_court

MORE ABOUT

14:46 02.08.2025
Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

14:36 02.08.2025
Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

20:00 01.08.2025
Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

12:27 31.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

20:12 29.07.2025
During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

20:26 28.07.2025
Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

12:45 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces talks with partners on financing drones

Zelenskyy announces talks with partners on financing drones

20:35 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

14:41 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

10:52 23.07.2025
Three Ukrainian manufacturers receive contracts for production of interceptor drones

Three Ukrainian manufacturers receive contracts for production of interceptor drones

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

LATEST

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

AD
AD