HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for former head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, in a case of corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"The court partially agreed with the position of the SAPO prosecutor and applied a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 10 million," the SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The HACC also determined a number of procedural obligations for Haidai, in particular, not to leave Uzhgorod without permission, surrender his passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

The issue of appealing the decision is being resolved.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, during the hearing of the case, in addition to mentions of Haidai's ties with Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, agreements were made on the distribution of funds and the involvement of familiar forensic experts to resolve potential problems.

Earlier, the HACC took into custody another person involved in this case – MP from the Servant of the People Oleksiy Kuznetsov. The court also chose a preventive measure for Zaporizhia businessman Vladyslav Marchenko, whose company produces drones.

Earlier, it was reported that the NABU and the SAPO stated that they had uncovered a corruption scheme in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. This concerns funds that local governments allocated to the needs of the Defense Forces in 2024-2025.

On Monday, the HACC also took into custody the owner of a drone manufacturing company, Vladyslav Marchenko, with a bail of UAH 15 million.