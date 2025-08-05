Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:57 05.08.2025

Zelenskyy orders direct drone funding boost for brigades

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held separate meetings with the military command, government officials, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters, as a result of which a number of decisions were made, in particular to increase direct funding for brigades to purchase drones.

"First, indeed, training in training centers has already become more effective, but there are still things that need to be implemented. This applies to both combat training and psychological and motivational training. There should be more real combat experience of this war when training soldiers. Second, I instructed to significantly increase direct funding for brigades to purchase drones. There is money for this," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

In addition, the president noted that there should be simplification of procedures and direct funding for units to purchase pickup trucks. "Our soldiers should have a real opportunity to buy exactly the cars they need, exactly in the fastest way," he added.

Also during the meetings, options for expanding the "18-24" contracts were discussed, in particular, with an increase in age and the circumstances under which such a contract format can be concluded. According to Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and the team of the President's Office should present the details to the public.

"And the fifth is the sensitive issue of delaying the implementation of decisions on awards. Unfortunately, there are many cases when our soldiers from various components of the Defense Forces wait for months to receive state awards, and this is solely due to cumbersome bureaucratic procedures. I instructed to reduce the flow of documents, the number of various signatures and approvals as much as possible. We need to digitize this area as well," he noted.

On Monday, Zelenskyy expects reports from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff and the team of the President's Office on the implementation of the tasks set.

