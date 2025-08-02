Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

In pursuance of the decision of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved a decision on the redistribution of funds for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

As Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on his Telegram channel, UAH 8 billion will go to the urgent needs of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the Drone Line project and the strengthening of unmanned systems in newly formed units.

"This will ensure immediate funding for the urgent needs of such units as Ptahy Madyara, K2, Rarog, Akhilles, Nemesis, and Chornyi Lis. They have demonstrated high efficiency: 22,700 enemy targets were destroyed in the past month alone," the message reads.

In addition, UAH 1 billion is allocated for anti-drone protection of evacuation routes and logistics.

"We are separately working with partners on the issue of financing the Drone Line project. The bilateral agreement with the Netherlands provides for the purchase of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers," Shmyhal wrote.

Thanks to this instrument, the state-owned Oschadbank has already provided bank guarantees for contracts worth EUR 837 million, the minister noted.