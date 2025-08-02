Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
14:46 02.08.2025

Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

1 min read
Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

In pursuance of the decision of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved a decision on the redistribution of funds for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

As Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on his Telegram channel, UAH 8 billion will go to the urgent needs of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the Drone Line project and the strengthening of unmanned systems in newly formed units.

"This will ensure immediate funding for the urgent needs of such units as Ptahy Madyara, K2, Rarog, Akhilles, Nemesis, and Chornyi Lis. They have demonstrated high efficiency: 22,700 enemy targets were destroyed in the past month alone," the message reads.

In addition, UAH 1 billion is allocated for anti-drone protection of evacuation routes and logistics.

"We are separately working with partners on the issue of financing the Drone Line project. The bilateral agreement with the Netherlands provides for the purchase of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers," Shmyhal wrote.

Thanks to this instrument, the state-owned Oschadbank has already provided bank guarantees for contracts worth EUR 837 million, the minister noted.

Tags: #drones #investments

MORE ABOUT

14:36 02.08.2025
Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

20:00 01.08.2025
Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

12:27 31.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

20:12 29.07.2025
During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

20:26 28.07.2025
Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

12:45 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces talks with partners on financing drones

Zelenskyy announces talks with partners on financing drones

20:35 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

16:43 25.07.2025
Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

14:41 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

10:52 23.07.2025
Three Ukrainian manufacturers receive contracts for production of interceptor drones

Three Ukrainian manufacturers receive contracts for production of interceptor drones

HOT NEWS

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

LATEST

DTEK invests UAH 6.9 bln in winter preparations

Number of investment deals in Ukraine almost doubles in 2024– UVCA

Ukraine could receive about $78 billion in international support in 2025-2026 – Dragon Capital chief economist

Anti-corruption law changes threaten Ukraine defense funding – media

Varus invests $30 mln in creating separate platform for delivering grocery sets – co-owner

IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

Defense Builder accelerator launches syndicated investments from $1,000 in Ukrainian defense startups

Zelenskyy to discuss increased air defense supplies with German FM

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

AD
AD