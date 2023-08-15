Facts

19:55 15.08.2023

Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

2 min read
Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

Ukraine calls on partners to impose sanctions against the owner and designer of the company - the manufacturer of Russian Lancet and Orlan drones.

"Lancet is one of the main combat units that the enemy uses at the front against our armored vehicles, air defense systems, radars, and more. Just like other Zala Aero products. Orlan is a reconnaissance aircraft that detects positions and corrects fire," Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office of Ukraine, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Yermak noted that "sanctions have already been imposed against the owner and designer of ZALA AERO, Alexander Zakharov. Now they are Ukrainian, but we are working to ensure that it falls under the sanctions of our partners."

"In addition, Ukrainian, European, American and Australian restrictions have been introduced against CST LLC, the main legal entity of ZALA AERO. There will be other Ukrainian sanctions," he wrote.

Also, Yermak noted, "we know that the Lancet UAV contains at least 19 foreign electronic components, in particular Western ones. The Orlan UAV also has a lot."

"The McFaul-Yermak group will soon submit a document with specific sanctions proposals to exclude the entry of microelectronics, machine tools and other equipment necessary for the production of UAVs, as well as chemicals and other materials. In addition, we are also working in the direction of Russian electronic warfare and radar stations, the production of which depends on foreign components. This is important for the offensive," he wrote.

Tags: #sanctions #uav #yermak

