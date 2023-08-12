Facts

IAEA promises to closely monitor transfer to 'hot shutdown' of Unit 6 of Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi assured that a team of experts would closely monitor the process of transition of power unit No. 6 of Zaporizhia NPP to the "hot shutdown" mode, according to a report on the IAEA website.

"The IAEA team on the site will closely monitor the operations for the transition between the shutdown states of Units 4 and 6," it said on its website.

"ZNPP will place Unit 4 into cold shutdown to determine the precise cause of the water leak that has been detected and to conduct maintenance to repair the affected steam generator. There was no radiological release to the environment. At the same time, over the next three days, ZNPP will move Unit 6 to hot shutdown to continue steam production on site," it says.

"Unit 6 has been in cold shutdown since April 21, to enable inspection and maintenance of the safety systems … The other units at ZNPP remain in cold shutdown," according to the document.

"On Thursday, the 750kV Dniprovska power line disconnected twice … These disconnections of the 750 kV power line mean that ZNPP has had to rely on its only remaining off-site power line, the 330 kV backup line, to supply the electricity that is required, for example, to perform safety functions such as pumping cooling water for the plant. There was no total loss of off-site power to the site and there was no need to use the emergency diesel generators," the report says.

"On August 8, the team visited the Unit 2 main control room, emergency control room and other safety-related rooms. They did not observe any mines or unusual objects in these areas. However, in the turbine hall of Unit 2, the team noted the presence of a number of military trucks parked in an area reserved for vehicle maintenance," the IAEA said.

 

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

