Three strike UAVs eliminated by air defense within Zaporizhia region – AFU Air Force

Within Zaporizhia region, the Air Defense Forces eliminated three strike UAVs, with which the enemy attacked from the southeast direction, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Three Shaheds were destroyed by air defense within Zaporizhia region," the report says.

In total, the invaders attacked with five attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 from the southeast direction on the night of August 12.