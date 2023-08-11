Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

A Ukrainian delegation led by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, has begun negotiations with the UK on an agreement on providing security guarantees, the presidential press service reports.

"Today, Ukraine has started initial working-level negotiations with the United Kingdom on a bilateral agreement on security commitments as envisaged by the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which is the basis for the development of relevant bilateral agreements," according to a message published on the website of the President of Ukraine on Friday.

The United Kingdom became the second country after the United States with which Ukraine started relevant negotiations and "continued the positive dynamics of implementation of security commitments reached by our country with key international partners."

"The United Kingdom has consistently demonstrated its leadership and example in making and implementing the boldest decisions to support Ukraine. The Ukrainian people highly appreciate the assistance already provided and we are confident in further strengthening our strategic partnership both before and after the Victory," Andriy Yermak said.

These bilateral commitments for Ukraine are an element of strengthening our common security in the entire Euro-Atlantic region.