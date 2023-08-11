Talks on providing ATACMS missiles continue – Ukrainian Ambassador to USA

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has said that negotiations on providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles are ongoing.

"We are in the process and are working to get these long-range missiles and strike at enemy targets throughout Ukraine, launching shells from the ground. We hope that we will get these opportunities in the near future," Markarova said in an interview with LB.ua.

She also said that the United States very positively perceived the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the forum of defense industries.

"Many U.S. companies have already joined the work and ask us when we can organize a forum and how many companies we are going to bring. By the way, this is an important question, because even large corporations do not work without contractors. Therefore, we need to bring everyone together - both large manufacturers, and those who supply them with components, and the financial sector, and everything else," Markarova noted.