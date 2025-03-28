Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Türkiye is ready to provide any support in achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine, including organizing peace talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Erdogan called the steps to ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea a step forward in the peace process and said Türkiye would continue its efforts to prevent the Black Sea from "turning into a conflict zone," Anadolu Agency reported.