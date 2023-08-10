Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed
Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district, in Kharkiv region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.
"An enemy shell hit a house. Regrettably, a woman was killed. A man suffered injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.
The enemy also attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuyiv district. A 73-year-old man was injured there. He received aid from medical workers.