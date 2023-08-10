Facts

19:52 10.08.2023

Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district, in Kharkiv region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"An enemy shell hit a house. Regrettably, a woman was killed. A man suffered injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The enemy also attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuyiv district. A 73-year-old man was injured there. He received aid from medical workers.

20:12 10.08.2023
One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

20:07 10.08.2023
Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

12:39 10.08.2023
People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

20:26 09.08.2023
Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

20:52 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

11:12 07.08.2023
Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

09:52 07.08.2023
During day in Kharkiv region one killed, four wounded as result of enemy shelling – local authorities

20:24 03.08.2023
Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

09:54 03.08.2023
Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

20:19 28.07.2023
Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

