One civilian killed, two injured in enemy air attack in Kharkiv region

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

A local resident was killed and two others were injured in the bombing of the village of Slatyne (Kharkiv region), the National Police reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Today, at about 5:15, the village of Slatyne of Derhachi community was shelled, previously with an aerial bomb. A 51-year-old man died as a result of the strike in his own home. A 62-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, residents of the destroyed house, were also injured. They sought medical help with an acute stress reaction," the National Police said in a statement.

Several private houses and cars were damaged, and a fire broke out.