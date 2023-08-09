FMs of Ukraine, Botswana discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations between countries

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Botswana Dmytro Kuleba and Lemogang Kwapediscussed steps to strengthen bilateral relations and issues of cooperation in international organizations.

"I had a call with Botswana's Foreign Minister Lemogang Kwape to discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations," Kuleba said on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

"We also focused on cooperation in international organisations," he added.