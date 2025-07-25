Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

On the night of July 25, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 63 air attack weapons: two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

It is also noted that seven UAVs were hit in four locations, and the downed ones fell (wreckage) in two locations.