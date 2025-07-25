Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:44 25.07.2025

Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

1 min read
Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

On the night of July 25, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 63 air attack weapons: two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

It is also noted that seven UAVs were hit in four locations, and the downed ones fell (wreckage) in two locations.

Tags: #attacked #shot #air_force

MORE ABOUT

15:35 22.07.2025
Russia again massively attacks Naftogaz facilities – board chairman

Russia again massively attacks Naftogaz facilities – board chairman

09:59 22.07.2025
Enemy attacks with 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs, drone imitators, nine UAVs hit in three location – Air Forces

Enemy attacks with 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs, drone imitators, nine UAVs hit in three location – Air Forces

09:25 21.07.2025
20 private houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilsky during Sunday night attack

20 private houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilsky during Sunday night attack

10:47 18.07.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 of 35 drones used by enemy at night

Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 of 35 drones used by enemy at night

09:11 16.07.2025
Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

11:50 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

14:20 11.07.2025
Air defense neutralizes 60 out of 79 drones launched by invaders, the rest hit eight locations - Air Force

Air defense neutralizes 60 out of 79 drones launched by invaders, the rest hit eight locations - Air Force

11:03 10.07.2025
Air Force shoots down all 8 Iskander ballistic missiles, 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles

Air Force shoots down all 8 Iskander ballistic missiles, 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles

11:45 09.07.2025
Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

09:28 09.07.2025
Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

AD
AD