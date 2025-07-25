Interfax-Ukraine
10:40 25.07.2025

Ukraine needs to close deficit of $65 bln per year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to close the deficit of $40 billion per year, domestic defense production will require $25 billion, in total it turns out that it is necessary to close $65 billion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine needs to close the deficit of 40 billion per year. Ukrainian drone production today requires us to work normally, 25 billion per year. Missiles, drones, electronic warfare, this direction - 25 billion. This is already 65, if you close all this," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

He said that he had started working on this with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Americans, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, "there is still a program for financing our army in the future."

"This is part of Ukraine's defense capability and part of the security of all of Europe. Previously, the Europeans refused to give money for the salaries of our military, only for weapons. But it turns out that our military can be precisely this weapon that protects everyone," he explained.

