Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new agreement reached during negotiations in Istanbul to return 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

“There was also a report from Ukraine’s negotiation team following their return from Türkiye. I am very grateful to our guys for this work. Agreements have been reached regarding future exchanges – I truly hope we will succeed in bringing more of our warriors home from captivity. The agreement is that 1,200 warriors will return. We also remember about civilians – all those who must be brought back home to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said during an evening address Thursday.

He also noted that Ukraine remembers the civilians who need to be returned home. According to the president, the Ukrainian negotiating group once again proposed an immediate and complete ceasefire to the Russian Federation, but received the same answer as last time. “Our representatives who were in Türkiye at a meeting with the Russians once again proposed a real ceasefire to the Russian side: immediate and complete. They proposed a meeting of leaders to truly reach decisions for peace. Ukraine is ready to work as swiftly and productively as possible. And we are seeing Russia’s responses – again, the same ones,” Zelenskyy said.