Facts

19:22 09.08.2023

Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

1 min read
Germany has provided Ukraine with two more Patriot air defense launchers, according to a report by the German federal government.

According to the official website of the German government on Wednesday, the new aid package also included ten Bandvagn 206 (BV206) tracked all-terrain vehicles, 6,525 155 mm artillery shells; materials for the disposal of explosive objects; five border guard vehicles; four VECTOR reconnaissance UAVs; 1,163 binoculars; six tractors 8x8 HX81 and five semi-trailers; two loading and unloading machines 8x6; 100 MG5 machine guns and 40,000 first aid kits.

As reported, 20,000 safety glasses will also be transferred from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr to Ukraine. The German government also announced plans to transfer to Ukraine materials for the disposal of explosive objects and a new batch of safety glasses - 80,000 pieces.

The report notes that the supplies come from industry stocks financed by German funds for building security capacity. Some deliveries need upgrading or production is ongoing; training activities are also held.

