About 20 clashes occur during day

During the day, about 20 clashes took place between the Ukrainian military and Russian occupiers on the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a report published on Tuesday evening.

Ukrainian defenders continue to keep the defense in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut directions.

During the day, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Klischiyivka, as well as in the areas of Avdiyivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the Ukrainian military continues to hold back the offensive of the invaders.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to restore the lost position in the Staromayorske area.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidate on the achieved lines, carry out counter-battery measures," the General Staff noted.