10:04 08.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to return to Ukraine all who are in Russian captivity.

"Today we have an important result for our team that deals with exchanges. 22 more men are back home in Ukraine. 20 of them are soldiers and sergeants, two are officers. They are servicemen of the Armed Forces," he said in a video statement on Monday.

"We will do everything to bring back to Ukraine all our people who are now in Russian captivity. We remember everyone and are looking for everyone on the list of missing persons," he said.

"It is important that this is a common task. It is a task for those who organize the exchanges: Yermak, Budanov, Malyuk, Klymenko. Thank you, guys! And the task of those who replenish the exchange fund for our country. Everyone who captures the occupiers at the front, who is active on the frontline. Each such warrior of ours speeds up freedom for Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #captivity #zelenskyy

