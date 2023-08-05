Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source
On Saturday night, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Naval Forces, held a special operation, blowing up a large oil tanker SIG of the Russian Federation, transporting fuel for Russian troops, sources in the Security Service have said.
The special operation was held with the help of a surface drone filled with 450 kg of TNT.
The special operation was held in the territorial waters of Ukraine.