16:17 22.02.2025

Ukrainian drones disable Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia

On Thursday, February 20, drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service disabled and shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region, sources within Ukraine's intelligence services told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This station is one of the key facilities for oil transportation in the Kuban region, supplying crude to the Afipsky and Ilsky refineries," an agency source reported.

The drone strike targeted a 110/35/10 kV electrical substation that powers the facility, igniting a fire and causing a complete blackout, leading to an emergency shutdown of the oil transfer process.

According to the Security Service, this marks the eighth successful special operation since the beginning of the year targeting Russian oil refining and transportation infrastructure, hampering the Russian military's fuel supply.

