17:42 27.08.2025

Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

A court has sentenced a Russian agent who, on behalf of the FSB, was preparing a repeated attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnipro HPP to 15 years in prison with confiscation, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

"To do this, the attacker recorded the consequences of enemy hits after a combined strike by the Russians on the energy infrastructure of a front-line city in March 2024. The area of ​​his special attention included the damaged Dnipro HPP facilities, which he photographed and transferred to the curator along with the coordinates," the message on the Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

The invaders planned to use such intelligence to prepare the next attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector together with the local hydroelectric power plant.

The SBU counterintelligence detained an enemy accomplice at his place of residence last summer.

"According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a local unemployed man who came to the attention of the FSB due to his anti-Ukrainian statements on social networks. Later, an FSB representative contacted the man via messenger and offered to cooperate with him in exchange for money," the report states.

After the briefing, the agent first scouted the locations of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhia and its surroundings. Then he was given the task of conducting additional reconnaissance near the energy facilities of the regional center attacked by the invaders.

During the search, a smartphone with his contacts with the FSB and spy photos and videos of the facilities was seized from the attacker.

Based on evidence collected by counterintelligence and SBU investigators, the court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Tags: #security_service #court #russian #agents

