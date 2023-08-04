Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has recommended that local authorities create Councils on internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The decision taken at the government meeting on Friday approved a model regulation on the Council on Internally Displaced Persons, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram.

Regional, Kyiv city, district state (military) administrations are recommended to create Councils on internally displaced persons by September 1, 2023 and approve the regulations on these Councils, taking into account the model provision.