Govt awards 50 scholarships to coaches who provide training for 2026 Olympics in Italy, 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has awarded 50 scholarships to outstanding coaches who provide training for athletes to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles (the United States).

As reported by representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, 50 scholarships have been awarded by the Cabinet of Ministers to outstanding coaches who provide training for athletes to participate in the XXV Winter Olympic Games in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italian Republic) – until February 28, 2026, and the XXXIV Olympic Games in Los Angeles (the United States) – for a period of one year.