16:50 04.08.2023

Four State Emergency Service officials suspected in Brovary air crash case detained, head of Flight Safety Service placed under house arrest

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court ruled to detain without an alternative to bail four suspects in the case on an air crash in Brovary, as a result of which the senior officials of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine were killed, and place the head of the Flight Safety Service under around-the-clock house arrest, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has said.

"On August 4, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv selected a measure of restraint for officials of the State Emergency Service in the case on an air crash as a result of which the senior officials of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine and accompanying persons were killed. Four defendants were detained without an alternative to bail and the head of the Flight Safety Service will be placed under around-the-clock house arrest," it said on Friday.

On August 3, 2023, the SBI notified of suspicion five officials of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine: the head of the Aviation and Aviation Search and Rescue Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the acting unit commander, the deputy commander for flight training, the commander of an aviation squadron, the head of the Flight Safety Service of the Special Aviation Detachment of the Operational and Rescue Service of Civil Protection of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from the town of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region.

The officials are suspected of violating flight safety rules (safety of air traffic), which caused death of people and great material damage (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the Flight Safety Service of the same detachment was informed of suspicion of official negligence, which entailed grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pretrial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

