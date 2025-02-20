Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:54 20.02.2025

Epicenter to open its own food market in Ukrainian city of Brovary, replacing NOVUS supermarket

2 min read

A Food Market under the Epicenter brand will open at 253 Kyivska Street in Brovary, replacing the NOVUS supermarket, according to media reports.

"A Food Market location is set to open in the Epicenter shopping mall in Brovary. This retail format, which the company has been successfully developing since 2020, has been well received by consumers and has proven its effectiveness. As a result, Epicenter continues to expand this segment. Currently, the Food Market chain includes 27 retail locations across various regions of Ukraine and is increasing its market share," Epicenter's food retail director, Oleh Shkarovsky, told All Retail.

The new Food Market will cover approximately 3,000 square meters, with its grand opening scheduled for April 2025.

The NOVUS supermarket had been operating within the Epicenter shopping mall in Brovary since late 2014 but ceased operations on December 31, 2024. According to the retail chain, the closure was due to the expiration of the lease agreement between the two parties. Epicenter plans to use the vacated space for its own purposes, expanding its store departments and opening its own grocery market.

This is not the first time Epicenter has replaced another retailer with its own Food Market chain. A similar move was made in Kyiv on Poliarna Street, where a Food Market was opened in the space formerly occupied by a Silpo supermarket.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem uniting the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agricultural holding, the Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile factories, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the Epicenter retail network included over 80 shopping centers across Ukraine. Seven locations were destroyed by the war in Mariupol, Nikopol, Bucha, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson (two centers). Three additional locations (in Melitopol, Kramatorsk, and another in Kharkiv) remain closed due to occupation, shelling, or proximity to conflict zones.

As of early November 2024, the group's retail network comprises 71 stores in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Epicenter K LLC's shareholders include Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%). 

Tags: #brovary #epicenter #novus

