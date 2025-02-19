Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:13 19.02.2025

Two dead as Russian aircraft bombard Kostiantynivka

1 min read
Two dead as Russian aircraft bombard Kostiantynivka
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/38479

Russian aircraft attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with guided aerial bombs on the night of Wednesday, February 19, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The explosions caused heavy destruction in the private housing area. Rescuers have found the bodies of two victims under the rubble and put out the fires. Another two people were injured," it said on the Telegram channel.

The rescuers have cleared 13 tonnes of building structures.

The emergency rescue operations, which have been completed, were complicated due to repeated attacks. Rescuers had to stop them because of the danger.

Tags: #kostiantynivka #emergency_service

MORE ABOUT

12:56 09.05.2025
Nova Poshta closes last branch in Ukrainian frontline city of Kostiantynivka

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Ukrainian frontline city of Kostiantynivka

10:33 08.05.2025
Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

11:16 29.03.2025
Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

09:31 13.03.2025
Russians hit high-rise buildings in Kostiantynivka, there are dead, wounded

Russians hit high-rise buildings in Kostiantynivka, there are dead, wounded

13:44 26.02.2025
Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

16:33 18.01.2025
Emergency Service receives three vehicles for humanitarian demining from Slovenia

Emergency Service receives three vehicles for humanitarian demining from Slovenia

12:09 28.11.2024
URCS implementing emergency response project in east, south of Ukraine

URCS implementing emergency response project in east, south of Ukraine

16:10 18.11.2024
Two dead, two wounded as occupiers shell housing district in Kostiantynivka

Two dead, two wounded as occupiers shell housing district in Kostiantynivka

12:12 09.10.2024
Russians attack residential building in Kostiantynivka: one killed, six injured – Emergency Service

Russians attack residential building in Kostiantynivka: one killed, six injured – Emergency Service

17:06 10.08.2024
Dismantling of rubble of shopping center in Kostiantynivka completed: 14 people die – Klymenko

Dismantling of rubble of shopping center in Kostiantynivka completed: 14 people die – Klymenko

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

LATEST

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

AD
AD