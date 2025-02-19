Two dead as Russian aircraft bombard Kostiantynivka

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/38479

Russian aircraft attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with guided aerial bombs on the night of Wednesday, February 19, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The explosions caused heavy destruction in the private housing area. Rescuers have found the bodies of two victims under the rubble and put out the fires. Another two people were injured," it said on the Telegram channel.

The rescuers have cleared 13 tonnes of building structures.

The emergency rescue operations, which have been completed, were complicated due to repeated attacks. Rescuers had to stop them because of the danger.