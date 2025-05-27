Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:56 27.05.2025

EVA chain completes major phase of e-commerce distribution center upgrade in Ukrainian city of Brovary

2 min read

In May, the Ukrainian EVA retail chain completed a key stage of the modernization of its e-commerce distribution center in the city of Brovary. The upgrade, which began in August 2024, was carried out without halting warehouse operations.

According to the company's press service, investment in this completed phase amounted to approximately UAH 35.9 million (including VAT). The total investment planned for the modernization of the distribution center is around UAH 41.8 million (including VAT).

"Thanks to the upgrades, we will be able to quickly scale the warehouse's capacity to 20,000 orders per day. A similar solution previously implemented at the e-commerce distribution center in Lviv increased employee productivity in the inspection and packaging area by 62.5%. In the future, we also plan to upgrade lighting in the goods receiving, order assembly, and dispatch areas," noted Serhiy Poliakov, Deputy Director of Logistics for EVA and EVA.UA.

The completed upgrades include automation of returnable packaging transport from the inspection and packaging area to the final order picking section, installation of new conveyor lines, and automation of the pre-inspection process. A buffer zone has been created, and a priority management system for order inspection has been configured. The inspection and packaging section has also been modernized, with new ergonomic tables installed and substantial software improvements implemented across the selection, inspection, and packaging stages. Lighting in the inspection and packaging area has also been enhanced.

The EVA logistics complex in Brovary currently includes a warehouse serving the retail network (approx. 22,000 sq. m) and an e-commerce warehouse (approx. 21,000 sq. m). Following the retrofitting of a facility purchased from Dragon Capital earlier this year, EVA plans to repurpose the current distribution center entirely for its e-commerce division.

Rush LLC, which manages the EVA network, was founded in 2002. At the end of 2024, the chain had 1,109 operating stores.

According to Opendatabot, the owner of Rush LLC is the Cypriot Incetera Holdings Limited (100%), the ultimate beneficiaries are Ruslan Shostak and Valeriy Kiptyk.

Tags: #brovary #e_commerce #eva

