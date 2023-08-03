Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

Four rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were injured as a result of repeated shelling of St. Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson on Thursday morning, according to the department's Telegram channel.

"Kherson. During the extinguishing of a fire caused by shelling in St. Catherine's Cathedral, repeated shelling took place. Four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured. All of them were hospitalized, they are receiving the necessary assistance. Special equipment is damaged," the service said.

As Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier, the Russian invaders fired at a church in the center of Kherson on Thursday morning. Then three passengers of the trolleybus, which was driving past the cathedral at the time of the Russian strike, were injured, they were hospitalized.

According to him, a 39-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man are receiving medical assistance and are being examined. A 74-year-old man received severe chest wounds and a closed craniocerebral injury. "Doctors are fighting for his life," Prokudin said.