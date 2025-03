One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

One person was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Dniprovsky district, head of Kherson city administration Roman Mrochko reported on Telegram.

"As a result of another attack by an enemy drone in Dniprovsky district, a 19-year-old boy was injured. He received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The police took the victim to the hospital," Mrochko wrote.