Lubinets calls on UN Secretary-General to receive from Russia lists of deported Ukrainian children, transfer them to Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has addressed Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba de Potgieter with a request to receive lists of deported Ukrainian children from the Russian side and transfer them to Ukraine.

"In the report, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights [Maria Lvova-Belova] reports that Russia removed more than 700,000 Ukrainian children from Ukraine in 2022," Lubinets said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Lubinets said that under the guise of 'good deeds', evacuation or recreation, Russia removes Ukrainian children to its territory or the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian ombudsperson's report also contains the number of children removed and adopted by Russian families in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions)

"I urge the international community to pay attention to the crimes that Russia constantly commits against Ukrainian children and take immediate measures to stop gross violations of international law. I also urge to facilitate the return of all children to the territory of Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian ombudsman said that he asked the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflicts to receive the lists of deported Ukrainian children from the Russian side and transfer them to Ukraine.

"We will work until we return every child home, and for Ukrainian children, home is Ukraine," he said.