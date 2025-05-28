Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, it was possible to save another 11 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported on Wednesday.

"As part of the Ukrainian President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to save 11 more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them is a girl whose mother, a servicewoman and defender of the Azov Regiment, spent more than three years in Russian captivity; a boy who, after years of separation, finally saw his father, a soldier, and his older brother, recently released from captivity; as well as an orphan boy who was first kidnapped from school, tortured in a basement, and a week before he came of age, they tried to mobilize him," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that today they were all finally safe and able to hug their loved ones.

He thanked the Save Ukraine team and partners for their assistance in organizing this “difficult” rescue operation.