Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

The Posta Moldovei (Post of Moldova) state enterprise has temporarily halted all shipping services to Russia, its website said on Friday.

"Please be informed that all Posta Moldovei services (Express Mail Service, letters, parcels) to the Russian Federation are suspended from July 28, 2023 due to the impossibility of sending mail in that direction. We are doing our utmost to find solutions and for the process of accepting and sending mail to the Russian Federation to resume as soon as possible," the statement said.

The resumption of the service will be announced additionally, it said. Clients of Posta Moldovei can still receive letters and parcels sent from Russia to Moldova, the website said.

Last year and in May-June this year, Posta Moldovei already had problems delivering mail to Russia. The problem took two or three weeks to resolve.

At present, there are no direct flights between Moldova and Russian cities. The Moldovan airline company Fly One flies via Yerevan, to which end it set up an Armenian subsidiary, Fly One Armenia.