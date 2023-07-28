Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov considers the incident with the fall of rocket fragments in Russian Taganrog as a consequence of the incompetence of the Russian air defense.

"The events in Taganrog are nothing but the absolutely incompetent actions of the operators of Russian air defense systems..." Danilov said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that local air defense shot down a S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted into a strike version over Taganrog.