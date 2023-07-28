Facts

19:08 28.07.2023

Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

1 min read
Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov considers the incident with the fall of rocket fragments in Russian Taganrog as a consequence of the incompetence of the Russian air defense.

"The events in Taganrog are nothing but the absolutely incompetent actions of the operators of Russian air defense systems..." Danilov said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that local air defense shot down a S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted into a strike version over Taganrog.

Tags: #explosion #rf #taganrog

MORE ABOUT

19:24 25.07.2023
Russia may escalate campaign to destroy Ukrainian food exports by targeting civilian ships in Black Sea – UK Foreign Secretary

Russia may escalate campaign to destroy Ukrainian food exports by targeting civilian ships in Black Sea – UK Foreign Secretary

19:43 07.07.2023
SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

20:39 05.07.2023
Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

20:23 05.07.2023
Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

14:21 29.06.2023
Developers of new pipe standard say companies associated with aggressor country trying to disrupt its implementation

Developers of new pipe standard say companies associated with aggressor country trying to disrupt its implementation

12:56 22.06.2023
Number of victims of explosion in 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv up to three

Number of victims of explosion in 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv up to three

11:12 22.06.2023
People may remain in house damaged by explosion in Kyiv – authorities

People may remain in house damaged by explosion in Kyiv – authorities

10:13 22.06.2023
Klitschko reports on two deaths as result of explosion from gas leak in Dniprovsky district

Klitschko reports on two deaths as result of explosion from gas leak in Dniprovsky district

11:58 16.06.2023
There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

20:47 01.06.2023
Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

LATEST

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO, ZAPORIZHIA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

AD
AD
AD
AD