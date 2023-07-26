Facts

20:54 26.07.2023

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

2 min read
Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Alliance Allies stated that the best response to Russia's actions in the Black Sea and withdrawal from the grain initiative would be to provide Ukraine with modern air defense equipment.

A press release published on the website of the Ukrainian Mission to NATO following the meeting states. “All allies agreed that providing Ukraine with the most advanced air defense systems is the best response to Russia's actions,” the message says.

In addition, according to the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, the allies also “expressed their readiness, both individually and within the Alliance, to help establish alternative ways to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain, including by using rail transportation and the port capacities of individual NATO Member States.”

“NATO Member States condemned Russia's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the grain deal, as well as Russia's actions to stop the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. They also condemned Russia's massive missile attacks aimed at destroying Ukrainian infrastructure. The Allies emphasized that Russia alone is responsible for the global food security crisis and that the use of food as a weapon is unacceptable,” the message reads.

Ukraine's position was presented at the meeting by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure; and Oleksiy Hromov, Brigadier General and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian representatives briefed the Allies on the current situation in the Black Sea region and suggested possible ways to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

Tags: #nato #defense #air

MORE ABOUT

19:52 26.07.2023
Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

18:48 26.07.2023
NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

19:50 25.07.2023
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

18:17 25.07.2023
Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

14:25 14.07.2023
Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

17:32 13.07.2023
Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

20:46 12.07.2023
Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

19:52 12.07.2023
Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

19:35 12.07.2023
No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

16:00 12.07.2023
First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

AD

HOT NEWS

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

Fierce fighting continues in area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Saakashvili refuses to participate in legal proceedings due to worsening health - lawyer

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHMELNYTSKY REGION – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

Up to 24 school bomb shelters to be repaired in 25 communities of Ukraine under DECIDE project – Education and Science Ministry

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

AD
AD
AD
AD