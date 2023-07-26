Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Alliance Allies stated that the best response to Russia's actions in the Black Sea and withdrawal from the grain initiative would be to provide Ukraine with modern air defense equipment.

A press release published on the website of the Ukrainian Mission to NATO following the meeting states. “All allies agreed that providing Ukraine with the most advanced air defense systems is the best response to Russia's actions,” the message says.

In addition, according to the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, the allies also “expressed their readiness, both individually and within the Alliance, to help establish alternative ways to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain, including by using rail transportation and the port capacities of individual NATO Member States.”

“NATO Member States condemned Russia's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the grain deal, as well as Russia's actions to stop the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. They also condemned Russia's massive missile attacks aimed at destroying Ukrainian infrastructure. The Allies emphasized that Russia alone is responsible for the global food security crisis and that the use of food as a weapon is unacceptable,” the message reads.

Ukraine's position was presented at the meeting by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure; and Oleksiy Hromov, Brigadier General and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian representatives briefed the Allies on the current situation in the Black Sea region and suggested possible ways to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.