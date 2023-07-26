Facts

16:30 26.07.2023

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk


AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

Deputy Commander of the Eastern Group of Troops for Strategic Communications Serhiy Cherevaty denied the information disseminated by the Russian side about the alleged loss of three settlements near Kupyansk.

"We do not confirm this. The tactical line there has practically not changed," he stated in a comment to CNN on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on allegedly "successful counterattacks,"as a result of which they captured Serhiyivka (Luhansk region).

Tags: #afu #kupyansk

