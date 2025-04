Four civilians of Kupyansk injured due to enemy air attack – Synehubov

Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on Kupyansk, reported head of Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Fifty-five private houses were destroyed or damaged. Four people were injured. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims. Specialized services are working at the hit site," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.