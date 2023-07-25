Facts

20:05 25.07.2023

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services at a meeting on Tuesday approved draft law No. 9311-1d prepared for the second reading on optimizing the ownership structure of the gas transmission system operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

One of the authors of the bill, Maksym Khlapuk, said that the amendments to the document relate to changes in the procedure for changing ownership, in particular, clarifications on the charter capital, as well as the absence of checks during the restructuring and social guarantees in relation to the dismissed employees of the Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU).

As Dmytro Lyppa, the head of the operator, clarified during the meeting, those employees who do not transfer from MGU to work at the gas transmission system operator should receive a six-month salary.

In addition, the amendments to the bill adopted at the first reading provide for the possibility of the gas transmission system operator to produce electricity at its electrical installations from its own gas, so that during critical periods this electricity generating capacity can be attracted to balance the power system.

Tags: #bill #rada #gtsou

