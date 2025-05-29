Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

The enemy has occupied the village of Zelene Pole in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, two kilometers from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, the DeepState project's Telegram channel reported on Thursday.

At the same time, on the map of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the operational summary as of 8:00 on Thursday, Zelene Pole is marked as controlled by the Defense Forces, and enemy positions closer than 3 km to Dnipropetrovsk region are not recorded.

Also, according to DeepState, the occupiers have advanced near Novosilka, which is adjacent to Zelene Pole, and in the areas of the villages of Vodolahy, Loknia and Bilovody in Sumy region, which is also not confirmed on the General Staff maps.