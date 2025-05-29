Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 29.05.2025

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

1 min read

The enemy has occupied the village of Zelene Pole in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, two kilometers from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, the DeepState project's Telegram channel reported on Thursday.

At the same time, on the map of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the operational summary as of 8:00 on Thursday, Zelene Pole is marked as controlled by the Defense Forces, and enemy positions closer than 3 km to Dnipropetrovsk region are not recorded.

500914425-1054921930154218-3261982591883742968-n

Also, according to DeepState, the occupiers have advanced near Novosilka, which is adjacent to Zelene Pole, and in the areas of the villages of Vodolahy, Loknia and Bilovody in Sumy region, which is also not confirmed on the General Staff maps.

 

Tags: #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

20:49 29.05.2025
Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

20:46 28.05.2025
Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

09:56 28.05.2025
Conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy – State Department

Conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy – State Department

20:28 27.05.2025
Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

10:30 27.05.2025
Merz: Putin sees proposals for negotiations as weakness

Merz: Putin sees proposals for negotiations as weakness

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

11:41 20.05.2025
Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

11:08 20.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

19:20 16.05.2025
Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

20:08 15.05.2025
Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

LATEST

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

MFA: Sybiha to hold talks with Turkish counterpart in Kyiv, meaningful meeting expected

Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

AD
AD