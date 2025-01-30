Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:52 30.01.2025

Zelenskyy thanks Special Operations Forces for effective defeat of Russian soldiers, equipment


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard the report of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and thanked the Special Operations Forces for the effective defeat of Russian soldiers and equipment.

"Commander-in-Chief delivered a report on the front and Kursk operation. There is something to note about our brigades, and especially the 225th separate assault battalion, they are bravely and steadfastly destroying the enemy, as well as the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade, well done, guys! And today, gratitude to the Special Operations Forces for the effective defeat of Russian soldiers and equipment," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He noted the importance of each day yielding new results and that such results become enemy losses.

On Thursday, the president also held a conversation with Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, "regarding our tasks and prospects, various scenarios." "It is important to take proactive steps," Zelenskyy said.

