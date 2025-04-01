Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:14 01.04.2025

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The number of military clashes on all fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war in March increased compared to February to 4,270 against 3,274, and since the beginning of the year there have been 12,631 military clashes, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry website reported on Tuesday.

The ministry notes that this reduction occurred “against the backdrop of the ceasefire negotiation process.”

However, in March, Russian army aviation increased the number of strikes with guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian settlements and positions of the Defense Forces to 4,800, compared to 3,370 in February.

In just three months of 2025, enemy tactical aviation dropped 10,577 UABs, and over the entire last year - about 40,000.

Over the past 24 hours, March 31, some 216 combat clashes were recorded on all fronts, most of them in Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 79 offensive actions of the aggressor. In Kursk region of the Russian Federation, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 27 attacks of the Russian invaders over the past 24 hours.

In addition, the enemy carried out 37 air strikes on its own territory using 36 guided bombs, and also carried out 266 artillery attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements in Kursk region. In total, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 99 air strikes on positions of Ukrainian units and settlements in 24 hours, attracted three missiles and dropped 169 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,200 shellings.

