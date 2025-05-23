Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 23.05.2025

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

On May 21, the Air Force struck enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"On May 21, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the forward command post of the third Army Corps of the invaders in Bakhmut [temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region]. As a result of the strike, the building where the enemy was located was significantly damaged," the message on Telegram said.

The General Staff emphasized that the strike seriously reduces the Russian Federation's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk direction, one of the tensest sections of the front.

Tags: #general_staff #bakhmut #air_force

