Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 27.05.2025

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

2 min read
 The Russian occupiers are conducting aggressive propaganda about the alleged "collapse of the front" in the Russian-Ukrainian border area and are declaring their ability to penetrate 50 kilometers deep into the territory of Ukraine in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but this does not correspond to reality and the capabilities of the Russian troops, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko said.

"The enemy is accumulating forces in Kursk and Belgorod regions, is fighting in the border areas, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The defense forces were preparing for these enemy actions... The defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is quite dense, and currently Russian propaganda traditionally inflates the capabilities of Russian troops in order to erase reality," Kovalenko said in Telegram on Tuesday evening.

He said the same situation was a year ago during the events in the area of ​​the border town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, when the enemy wrote about an attack on Kharkiv.

"Of course, the battles in the border areas are difficult and there are difficult due to the significant number of enemy forces, but their capabilities are far from those voiced by the Russian military corps [who spread the relevant disinformation]," Kovalenko said.

