Third summit of Crimea Platform to be held in Kyiv on Aug 23

Kyiv will host the third international summit of Crimea Platform in a hybrid format on August 23, and an expert discussion is scheduled for August 22, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"On August 23 this year, the third international summit of Crimea Platform will be held in Kyiv in a hybrid format. Last year we were able to include the countries of the Global South. Today, 61 countries and international organizations are members of Crimea Platform. The task is to expand the geography," Dzhaparova said during the International Forum of the International Crimea Platform Expert Network "Foreseeing the future: expert's view."

She said, among other things, the summit will be devoted to the issues of the renewal and future of Crimea, as Ukraine sees Crimea, as well as security issues, in particular the Black Sea.

In addition, according to Dzhaparova, on August 22, the day before Crimea Platform summit, an expert discussion will be held. Preparations for these two days have already begun.

"Today, the President of Ukraine will have a meeting where we will hold a meeting on preparations for the summit and discuss the whole range of organizational issues. I sincerely believe that the summit will be another success for our diplomacy," she said.

The deputy minister said Crimea Platform is an unprecedented format that today unites countries and international organizations with one strategic task – the de-occupation of Crimea.