Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

Ramstein-14 has demonstrated the unwavering support for Ukraine by our partners, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Priority: the supply of weapons and equipment urgently required for the liberation of Ukraine's territory. Focus: air defense, ammunition and armor. New initiatives," Reznikov said.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense thanked his colleagues from Luxembourg and Estonia for presenting concrete steps for the development of an IT coalition, as well as Lithuanian friends for the initiative to create a demining coalition.

In addition, Reznikov thanked Chief of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin for leading an unprecedented coalition against evil.

"Together we are working hard to achieve victory, a just peace and a better future," Reznikov said.