Facts

10:09 19.07.2023

Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

1 min read
Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

Ramstein-14 has demonstrated the unwavering support for Ukraine by our partners, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Priority: the supply of weapons and equipment urgently required for the liberation of Ukraine's territory. Focus: air defense, ammunition and armor. New initiatives," Reznikov said.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense thanked his colleagues from Luxembourg and Estonia for presenting concrete steps for the development of an IT coalition, as well as Lithuanian friends for the initiative to create a demining coalition.

In addition, Reznikov thanked Chief of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin for leading an unprecedented coalition against evil.

"Together we are working hard to achieve victory, a just peace and a better future," Reznikov said.

Tags: #reznikov #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

20:39 17.07.2023
Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

14:53 07.07.2023
Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

13:31 07.07.2023
Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

15:02 03.07.2023
Reznikov: Absurd conclusions of Audit Service create huge problems for both Ukrainian army and business

Reznikov: Absurd conclusions of Audit Service create huge problems for both Ukrainian army and business

12:45 26.06.2023
Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

19:13 08.06.2023
Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

18:58 02.06.2023
Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

18:31 02.06.2023
Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

20:26 01.06.2023
Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

12:42 30.05.2023
Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

LATEST

Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Syrsky: American cluster munitions to be ready for use within few days

AD
AD
AD
AD